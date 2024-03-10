Centre's new regulations bring cheer to owners of vintage cars in India

The sun shines brightly on scores of vintage cars parked carefully on the grounds of ITC Maurya here on Sunday. Basking in the morning sun, their owners sip their mellow tea, appreciate the scene, and wait for the car rally to begin. Organised by ITC Hotels in partnership with the Heritage Motoring Club of India, the rally will end at ITC Grand Bharat in Haryana's Gurugram later in the day.

"Earlier people used to export these cars. Now, with the new rules, the trend has reversed. People are now importing these cars, said Arjun, who participates in the rally with his grey left-hand drive 1964 Willy's CJ3B.

Before 2021, there was no legal process to register vintage cars in India. In July 2021, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari announced the formalisation of these cars by amending the Central Motor Vehicle Act, 1989.

According to new rules, all four-wheelers which are at least 50 years older than their first date of registration are now considered "vintage". However, these cars need to be in their original form with no "substantial overhaul". The notification also laid down the rules for the re-registration of these cars.

Arjun told Business Standard that these cars are also exempted from the National Green Tribunal's 2015 ruling which imposed a ban on all diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years in Delhi-NCR.

"The process has become really simple," he said, adding, "The only challenge is that on the ground level, the traffic cops still harass us."

The Centre's notification states that these cars would not be allowed to be driven on roads "for regular/commercial purposes". Several vintage car owners said that the restrictions were not clearly defined and led to miscommunication on the ground.

"They [Traffic police] haven't gotten the message yet. So, we still need to show the notification and the papers," Arjun said.

Prashant Gondal, who owns a Pontiac 1957, said the police could stop them even while taking these cars to a mechanic or a filling station.

Last year, Delhi resident Kaleem Khan's 1948 Humber Hawk III was seized by the Delhi government. Khan moved the court against it and the Delhi High Court stayed the seizure of the car. It asked the Delhi government to clarify its stance on vintage vehicles.

In February this year, the Delhi government issued the guidelines for the "end-of-life" vehicles, stating that the owners can get these cars back by paying a fine of Rs 10,000 and giving an undertaking that these will not be driven on city roads. The owners would also need to park these cars in a private space and not in public places.

The notification also said if these vehicles were impounded for the second time, and were diesel cars older than 10 years, they would not be released but scrapped. The scrap value would be digitally sent to the owner within 15 days of it being accepted by the Registered Vehicle Scrapper Facility.

Amaan Kidwai, Area Manager of North (luxury hotels) and General Manager at ITC Maurya, said they took permission from the Delhi Traffic Police to organise the rally. "They have been very cooperative. They granted us the necessary permissions here, as well as in Gurugram and Manesar," he said.

Investment of passion

Despite troubles and confusion on the ground, classic and vintage cars continue to be in demand in India. According to Knight Frank's The Wealth Report 2024 released last month, classic cars were the fourth most preferred investment of passion for ultra-rich Indians in 2023. Globally, it stood in the third spot.

The report also highlighted that cars as an investment have given a return of 82 per cent globally in the last 10 years. However, most people at the rally said they own these cars only for their passion.

"There is investment. Investment of time, investment of money, but there is no return on investment," said Indermeet, who owns a maroon 1954 Willy's CJ3A.

"It's a passion. It's difficult to make money out of these cars," said Arjun.

"It's passion. These cars do have a notional value and some people would be selling them for profit also. But that depends on how many cars one has and what one's vision is," Gondal said.