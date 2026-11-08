Chennai deploys 600 workers, 350 vehicles for firecracker waste collection

The GCC has announced special arrangements for the separate collection and safe disposal of firecracker waste across the city during Deepavali to ensure a clean and safe festive season.

Under the direction of Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner G S Sameeran, the Solid Waste Management Department has launched a citywide drive to clear public spaces, roads and stormwater drains of firecracker debris, Corporation sources said on Sunday.

As part of the initiative, the civic body has deployed 600 personnel and 350 vehicles and distributed 30,000 designated collection bags, each with a capacity of 50 kg, to conservancy workers.

Residents and administrators of residential complexes, classified as bulk waste generators, have been urged to segregate firecracker waste from regular household garbage, including biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste, and hand it over separately to conservancy workers.