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Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold, silver fall as expectations of December rate hike strengthen

Gold, silver fall as expectations of December rate hike strengthen

At the time of writing, gold futures on Comex were trading near $3,990 per ounce, while silver was trading near $51.40 per ounce

gold

In the domestic market, gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) were trading near ₹1,39,000 per 10 gram | Image: Bloomberg

Ramveer Singh Gurjar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2026 | 11:29 AM IST

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Gold and silver prices traded lower on Thursday, November 12, as higher-than-expected inflation in the US strengthened expectations that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates in December.
 
At the time of writing, gold futures on Comex were trading near $3,990 per ounce, while silver was trading near $51.40 per ounce.
 
In the domestic market, gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) were trading near ₹1,39,000 per 10 gram, while silver futures were trading near ₹1,82,650 per kg.

Gold prices fall

Gold futures opened lower. On the MCX, the benchmark December gold contract opened ₹434 lower at ₹1,39,282 per 10 gram. The previous close was ₹1,39,716.
 
 
At the time of writing, the contract was trading ₹723 lower at ₹1,38,993.

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Gold futures had touched a high of ₹1,80,779 per 10 gram earlier this year.

Silver also slips

Silver futures also opened lower. On the MCX, the benchmark December silver contract opened ₹1,926 lower at ₹1,82,599 per kg. The previous close was ₹1,84,525.
 
At the time of writing, the contract was trading ₹1,893 lower at ₹1,82,632.
 
Silver futures had touched a high of ₹4,20,048 per kg earlier this year.

Gold, silver weak in global market

Gold and silver were trading lower in the international market.
 
On Comex, gold opened at $3,994 per ounce. The previous closing price was $4,000.50. At the time of writing, it was trading $13 lower at $3,987.50 per ounce.
 
Gold prices had touched a high of $5,586.20 per ounce earlier this year.
 
Comex silver futures opened at $51.64 per ounce. The previous closing price was $52. At the time of writing, silver was trading $0.57 lower at $51.43 per ounce.
 
Silver prices had touched a high of $121.79 per ounce earlier this year.

Why are gold and silver under pressure?

Vikram Subburaj, chief executive officer of Giottus.com, said higher-than-expected US inflation had strengthened expectations that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates in December.
 
This had provided support to the dollar and US Treasury yields. Higher bond yields tend to reduce the attractiveness of non-interest-bearing assets such as gold, he said.

MCX, Comex prices

 
Note: MCX gold futures prices are in rupees per 10 gram, while MCX silver futures prices are in rupees per kg. Comex gold and silver futures prices are in dollars per ounce. Last traded prices are as of the time of writing. 

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First Published: Nov 12 2026 | 11:29 AM IST