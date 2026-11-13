The second week of November brings a fresh lineup of OTT releases, with several major films and series arriving on streaming platforms. From regional cinema and Hindi crime thrillers to international fantasy dramas, viewers have plenty of options to explore this week.

From the action-packed Jailer 2 starring Rajinikanth to the historical narrative Ranabaali featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, this week presents a mix of major hits, thrilling crime stories, comedies, and fantasy tales.

5 OTT releases to watch this week

1. Jailer 2

Release Date: November 12, 2026

Platform: Amazon Prime Video.

Rajinikanth reprises his role as the retired correctional jailer, Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in Jailer 2, which is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. In this continuation of the story, Muthuvel finds himself pulled back into the action to confront a powerful criminal syndicate that has connections to both political and global spheres.

2. Ranabaali

Release Date: November 13, 2026

Platform: Netflix

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna come together again in Ranabaali, a historical action drama in Telugu directed by Rahul Sankrityan. Taking place in South India during the 1870s, the story centers on a fighter who stands up against British domination and becomes a symbol of defiance with the help of his spouse, Jayamma.

Notable Hollywood star Arnold Vosloo also has an important part in the film. The movie will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, enhancing its accessibility to Indian viewers.

3. Daayra

Release Date: November 13, 2026

Platform: Netflix

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran star in Daayra, which is a crime thriller helmed by Meghna Gulzar. Based on actual occurrences, the movie tracks law officials as they delve into a contentious police encounter alongside an intricate criminal investigation.

Centered on themes of moral confusion, institutional challenges, and the human cost of crime, the film is set to be one of the most awaited Hindi releases of the week.

4. Student of the Year: After Dark

Release Date: November 13, 2026

Platform: JioHotstar

The series, brought to life by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta, is designed as a suspenseful drama set in a prestigious boarding school featuring an intensely challenging Student of the Year competition.

ALSO READ: Ramayana box office collection crosses Rs 1,000 crore worldwide in 8 days The narrative revolves around Aditi, who enrolls as a student at her sibling's academy while trying to uncover the individual responsible for a risky mystery.

5. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3

Release Date: November 11, 2026

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Set 5 years after the fall of Eregion, the upcoming season places Middle-earth in the midst of outright conflict while the series broadens its extensive fantasy tale. The new season follows the journeys of well-known characters as their partnerships are challenged and the struggle against dark powers escalates.

With larger confrontations, grand visuals, and a growing Middle-earth saga, Season 3 is set to be one of the significant fantasy launches of the week on the OTT platform.