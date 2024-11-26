Chennai weather update: IMD issues rainfall alert in parts of Tamil Nadu

A deep depression has developed in the Southwest Bay of Bengal, approximately 800 km south-southeast of Chennai, and is moving north-northwest at 12 km/h. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that this system is expected to strengthen into a cyclonic storm by November 27, and it will be named ‘Fengal’ if it strikes.

This system will move towards Tamil Nadu, impacting Sri Lanka in the next two days and resulting in heavy rain in the regions.

The weather department has predicted heavy rain over the upcoming four to five days. Pradeep John, the weather blogger popularly known as the ‘Tamil Nadu weatherman’, predicts rain in Chennai from today until December 1, 2024.

Chennai weather update

John forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall through November 30 and December 1, especially in Chennai. The prolonged rainfall in the region is likely due to the slow movement and stagnation of the depression near Tamil Nadu.

Chennai-based weather blogger K. Srikanth has forecast that the depression (99B) has shifted westward, bringing it closer to Sri Lanka than expected. The depression is likely to lose the potential for intensification along the coast, increasing the chances of heavy rain over coastal Tamil Nadu. Due to the Indo-Arabian Ridge, 99B is expected to remain stationary close to the Delta coast in the next 24-28 hours, raising the risk of extremely heavy rainfall.

South Coastal Tamil Nadu, the Delta, and Chennai are likely to experience moderate to heavy rains, intensifying tonight.

Chennai receives water storage in Poondi, which is currently at 15 per cent, with 59 per cent and 71 per cent at Sembarambakkam and Red Hills, respectively. This has raised concerns about the water supply in the city, and the rainfall is likely to be seen as a welcome relief.

Moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is predicted in Chennai on Tuesday. The temperature may peak between 29 degrees C and 30 degrees C and minimum temperature will hover between 24 degrees C and 25 degrees Celsius.

Tamil Nadu recorded cumulative rainfall of 33 cm from October 1, reflecting a 1 per cent deficit. Chennai has received 55 cm, showing a 9 per cent deficit. Coastal districts are expected to bear the brunt of the weather system before rainfall activity shifts inland if the system moves further north.

Tamil Nadu schools and colleges closed

Schools and colleges are also being closed in several parts of Tamil Nadu such as Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Tiruvarur. These regions are likely to experience severe weather conditions from November 26.

November 26: Extremely heavy rainfall in Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, and Tiruvarur.

November 27: Very heavy rainfall is expected in Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai.

November 28-30: Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpet are likely to experience heavy rainfall.

An orange alert was issued in six districts on November 26 and 27, in three districts on November 28. Yellow alerts are also being issued on different dates for Chengalpet, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur. The rainfall is expected to intensify on November 28.

Deep Depression in the Bay of Bengal

The North-East monsoon intensifies in Tamil Nadu with a deep depression in the southeast Bay of Bengal strengthening into a depression. It has led to a warning of heavy rain from Chennai's delta districts, with areas like Nagai, Karaikal, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, and Ramanathapuram, affecting the region.