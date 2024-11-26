RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das discharged, hospital says he is 'doing fine'

Reserve Bank Governor, who was hospitalised at a private hospital in Chennai last night following acidity-related complaints, was discharged on Tuesday.

Das is doing fine and has been discharged from the hospital, said an RBI spokesperson. The RBI Governor experienced acidity-related issues on Monday night and was admitted to hospital for observation,' Apollo Hospitals, Chennai, said in a health bulletin issued earlier in the day. There was no cause for concern, the bulletin added. Das, former secretary, Department of Revenue and Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance assumed charge as the 25th Governor of RBI on December 12, 2018, for a period of three years. He was given an extension of another three years in 2021 later.

In his over 38 years of experience, Das has held important positions in the central and state governments in finance, taxation, industries and infrastructure departments. Das, a 1980 batch IAS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, superannuated in May 2018.

Govt to extend RBI Governor's term for second time

The Centre is reportedly considering extending the tenure of Das for a second time, according to a report by Reuters. If approved, this decision would set a historic precedent, making Das the longest-serving RBI chief since the 1960s.

Das, known for being one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s most trusted bureaucrats, assumed office as the RBI governor in December 2018 during a period of strained relations between the central bank and the government. His leadership helped stabilise the institution during challenging times.

Das's current term is set to expire on December 10. He has already exceeded the typical five-year maximum tenure seen in recent decades. Should his tenure be extended further, Das would surpass the records of recent governors and reach the legacy of Benegal Rama Rau, who served as the RBI governor for 7.5 years between 1949 and 1957.

Two government sources said no alternative candidates are being considered, nor has a selection committee been formed. An extension of at least one year is highly probable, signalling strong confidence in Das's leadership.