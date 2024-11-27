IndiGo issues advisory for flights to/from Chennai due to bad weather

IndiGo Airlines has issued a travel advisory regarding disruptions to flights to and from Chennai, Tuticorin, and Madurai, which continue to be impacted due to adverse weather conditions.

The airline also hoped for a swift recovery from the ongoing challenges, thanking passengers for their understanding.

"#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to adverse weather conditions, flights to/from #Chennai, #Tuticorin, and #Madurai continue to be impacted, while #Tiruchirappalli and #Salem might now also be affected," the airline posted on X.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the deep depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal moved nearly northwards with a speed of 10 kmph in the past few hours. As of 23:30 hours IST on Tuesday, it was centred over the same region near latitude 7.5°N and longitude 82.6°E, about 190 km southeast of Trincomalee, 470 km southeast of Nagappattinam, 580 km south-southeast of Puducherry and 670 km south-southeast of Chennai.

It is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm on Wednesday. Thereafter, it will continue to move north-northwestwards towards the Tamil Nadu coast skirting the Sri Lanka coast during the subsequent two days.

On Tuesday, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, confirmed that the depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal has now intensified into a deep depression and that it is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm on Wednesday.

More From This Section

Chennai city and its suburbs have been experiencing widespread rainfall since Tuesday morning. The IMD has predicted light to moderate rains for the region, with rains being heavy sometimes until Thursday (November 28).

"Yesterday's depression will intensify into a deep depression... It is likely to further intensify into a cyclonic storm and move towards the north direction, towards the Tamil Nadu coast," S. Balachandran, Director of the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, told ANI.

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued several weather alerts for Tamil Nadu. A red alert has been issued for extremely heavy rainfall in three central districts on November 26 and two districts on November 27. Additionally, Chennai will be under a yellow alert for heavy rainfall from November 27 to 29. Neighbouring districts, including Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpet, will be under yellow and orange alerts from November 27 to 30.

Rainfall has also been reported in the suburbs of Chennai.

On November 27, light to moderate rain at many places with thunderstorms and lightning at one or two places is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

On November 28, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places with thunderstorms and lightning over Tamil Nadu (at many places over coastal Tamil Nadu and a few places over interior Tamil Nadu), Puducherry, and Karaikal.