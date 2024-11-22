Chennai couple delivers baby at home with WhatsApp group advice, case filed

A 36-year-old earthmover operator, Manoharan, from Tiruvannamalai and his wife Sukanya, 32, delivered a baby at home in Nandambakkam, near Kundrathur, using instructions from a WhatsApp group that has over 1000 members leading to online attention and concern from health authorities. The incident prompted an investigation by the police.

The couple lives in a rented house with their two daughters aged 8 and 4.

According to TOI, a preliminary investigation shows that Manoharan was part of a WhatsApp group called, ‘Home Birth Experiences,’ where members actively share advice and illustrations related to home deliveries. When Sukanya got pregnant with her third child, she chose not to seek any medical check-ups during her pregnancy.

Sukanya unexpectedly went into labour on November 17, Manoharan decided to rely on WhatsApp group information to assist in the delivery itself and not to seek any professional medical help, police officials shared.

Who complained to the police?

Post delivery, the Public Health Officer of the region complained to the Kundrathur police station saying that Manohar's action violated medical safety regulations. While investigating, the police got to know that they were part of a WhatsApp group that contained detailed discussions and instructions on how to conduct home births.

What's next for the newborn baby?

Health authorities explained to Manoharan the risks involved in home births, especially relying on information from unverified sources and not opting for professional help.

However, the local medical health officer assured that the necessary support would be provided to both the mother and the newborn.

The police and the health department officials initiated potential legal action to address the spread of such unverified practices.