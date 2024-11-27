CJI backs advance letters for case withdrawals to streamline proceedings

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna on Wednesday emphasised the importance of preemptive communication in court processes and suggested that lawyers submit advance letters for case withdrawals rather than relying on oral submissions during hearings.

The CJI has been taking several procedural steps to streamline the judicial process in the top court. On November 12, he said no oral submissions for urgent listing and hearing of cases would be permitted and urged lawyers to either send emails or written letters for it.

On Wednesday, the CJI suggested lawyers file advance letters for case withdrawals rather than making oral submissions while hearing a transfer petition in a family dispute case.

The counsel in the case informed the bench that the parties had resolved their differences and wished to withdraw the transfer petition.

Granting the withdrawal, the CJI remarked that advance notice would enhance court efficiency.

"If you have any such requests, you can always give a letter to the Court Master, one day in advance or two days in advance," the CJI said. "That will help us resolve the matter or not read the files. Whenever you have a request for withdrawal, you can always submit it." While speaking at the Constitution Day function organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) at the apex court on Tuesday, the CJI said he made various attempts to look into the issues and problems faced by the members of the Bar and sought cooperation in making positive changes.