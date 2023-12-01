Home / India News / Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: First results to flash from industrial area

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: First results to flash from industrial area

The electoral fate of 1,181 candidates in Chhattisgarh have been locked in the electronic voting machines

Chhattisgarh (Photo: Shutterstock)
R Krishna Das Raipur

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 5:20 PM IST
A thick security blanket has been thrown open ahead of counting of votes for Chhattisgarh Assembly elections scheduled on Sunday. The first results are likely to come from the constituencies associated with the steel production and mining.

The electoral fate of 1,181 candidates in Chhattisgarh have been locked in the electronic voting machines (EVMs). The state with 90 legislators went to the polls in two phases on November 7 and November 17.

State Chief Electoral Officer Reena Babasaheb Kangale the entire process would be videographed and no one, barring the observer and the returning officer, would be allowed to take mobile phones and other electronic devices into the counting room.

Kangale said 14 tables would be installed for each assembly constituency. Counting will begin simultaneously on all the tables after 8.30 am.

Kangale said counting would take place in Kawardha constituency in maximum 30 rounds, followed by Kasdol (29 rounds). In Bhilai Nagar and Manendragarh, results would be known after 12 rounds of counting. Both the constituencies are associated with the industry sector.

At 76.31 per cent, the voter turnout in 2023 was marginally less than 2018 polls that recorded 76.88 per cent polling. Chhattisgarh is witnessing a direct contest between the ruling Congress and the BJP that ruled Chhattisgarh for 15 years in succession till 2018. 

Topics :Chhattisgarh AssemblySteel producersSteel productionsEVMs

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 5:20 PM IST

