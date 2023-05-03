Chhattisgarh BJP leader accuses Cong of being involved in naxal incidents

Congress is somewhere involved in naxal incidents taking place in Chhattisgarh, alleged former state Home Minister and senior BJP leader Nanki Ram Kanwar. Speaking to the media during his visit to Pendra, Kanwar alleged, "Somewhere Congress is involved in the naxal incidents taking place in the state. A Congress leader running away from the spot of the Jhiram incident while others fall prey to the attack is proof of this."Earlier the Manmohan Singh-led Congress government at the centre did not order the force to combat Naxalism despite repeated requests, he further alleged.Responding to a question during the press conference, the former Home Minister held Congress responsible for the naxal incidents and alleged that somewhere, Congress leaders are involved in naxal incidents that took place in past and present.

"After this incident, I wrote a letter to the Home Minister requesting force for the central government but the demand was not fulfilled. Today when the government has got the force, it (the state government) is not making good use of it," said Kanwar.

Over 30 people including senior leaders of the Chhattisgarh Congress were killed in the Jhiram Ghati Naxal attack in 2013.

Naxals on Monday torched two tipper trucks engaged in construction work in the Ittapara area of Sukma district, said SP Sukma, Sunil Sharma. The incident took place in the jurisdiction of the Phulbagdi police station.

As many as 10 personnel and one civilian were killed in the improvised explosive device (IED) blast by Naxalites in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh last week. The video surfaced pertaining to the attack has gone viral on social media but the source of which is unverified. The jawans were returning to Dantewada when Maoists targeted their vehicle on the Aranpur-Sameli route.