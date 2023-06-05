Home / India News / Chhattisgarh coal scam: 'Rs 540 cr proceeds of crime used for politicals'

ED said a special PMLA court has taken cognizance of two prosecution complaints filed by them in connection with a case pertaining to illegal levy on movement of coal and iron pellets

IANS New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 9:15 PM IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday said a special PMLA court in Raipur has taken cognizance of two prosecution complaints filed by them in connection with a case pertaining to illegal levy on the movement of coal and iron pellets in Chhattisgarh.

Chhattisgarh CM's Deputy Secretary Saumya Chaurasia, IAS officer Sameer Vishnoi and others are under the lens in the matter. Vishnoi and Chaurasia were earlier arrested by the ED in the matter.

The ED said that their investigation has established that proceeds of crime worth Rs 540 crore were acquired in this extortion racket and was utilised for political expenditure, creation of benami assets and bribing officials.

The ED has attached assets worth more than Rs 220 crore in this case.

The ED said that they were conducting money laundering investigation against coal businessman Suryakant Tiwari and Chaurasia who were extorting illegal levy on the movement of coal, iron pellets, etc, in Chhattisgarh.

The ED has conducted multiple searches, and has arrested nine accused as of now. All the accused are in judicial custody. The ED has also filed two prosecution complaints in the matter before a special court in Raipur against Suryakant Tiwari, Saumya Chaurasia, Sameer Vishnoi and others.

Now, the Special Court (PMLA) Raipur has taken cognizance of ED's prosecution complaints.

Further investigation into the matter is going on.

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 9:57 PM IST

