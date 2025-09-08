Home / India News / Chhattisgarh govt sets October 30 deadline for first plastic park

Chhattisgarh govt sets October 30 deadline for first plastic park

The park will house units producing sprinklers, pipes, tubes, and agriculture equipment

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai
R Krishna Das Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 7:16 PM IST
The Chhattisgarh government has set October 30 as the deadline for completion of basic infrastructure work in the state’s first plastic park, being established by the Chhattisgarh State Industrial Development Corporation (CSIDC). 
 
The government has identified a place near Tilda, around 30 km from Raipur, for the project. In phase-I, the park will likely be built on 47 acres, and depending on demand from investors, will be expanded in phase-II. 
 
The park will house units producing sprinklers, pipes, tubes, and agriculture equipment.
 
While the total approved cost of the park is ₹42.09 crore, the approved grant-in-aid stands at ₹21.04 crore. In 2021, the Union government released ₹11.57 crore to get the project rolling.
 
Chhattisgarh’s Industry Minister Lakhanlal Dewangan, while reviewing the project’s progress, said: “The officials have been directed to complete the construction of the state's first plastic park by October 30”. He added that a total of 53 industrial plots have been identified and the CSIDC has received applications for all of them. 
 
This is one of the 10 plastic parks approved so far in India. The Centre’s Department of Chemicals and Petro-Chemicals aims to set up need-based plastic parks with requisite state-of-the-art infrastructure through a cluster development approach, under a new sc
 
Under a new scheme, the department is planning on cementing the capacities of the domestic downstream plastic processing industry to boost investment, production, export and employment opportunities. The Centre will provide grant funding of up to 50 per cent of the project cost, subject to a ceiling of ₹40 crore per project.

Topics :Chhattisgarh governmentinfrastructure projectRaipur

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 6:21 PM IST

