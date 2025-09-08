NDA holds edge in vice presidential election; Radhakrishnan favoured

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has a clear edge in Tuesday’s vice presidential election, with its candidate C P Radhakrishnan expected to win against the joint opposition nominee B Sudershan Reddy. Both sides, however, are seeking to engineer cross-voting.

On Sunday, Reddy urged Members of Parliament (MPs) not to let party loyalty determine their choice. NDA strategists have also reached out to political parties that remain undecided.

The vice presidential election is conducted by secret ballot, and MPs are not bound by party whips to vote.

Also Read

The electoral college for the election comprises 788 members—245 from the Rajya Sabha and 543 from the Lok Sabha. The 12 nominated members of the Rajya Sabha are also eligible to vote.

The present strength of the electoral college is 781, as six seats are vacant in the Rajya Sabha and one in the Lok Sabha. This places the majority mark at 391. The NDA commands the support of 425 MPs, while the opposition camp has 324. ALSO READ: Rajasthan's trade body ARTIA seeks subsidy relief to support exporters The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), with 11 MPs, has declared support for the NDA nominee. However, given that Reddy hails from undivided Andhra Pradesh, where Reddys form a key support base for the YSRCP, there is pressure on its MPs to back him.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi, with four MPs, the Biju Janata Dal with seven, one each from the Shiromani Akali Dal, Zoram People’s Movement of Mizoram and Meghalaya’s Voice of the People Party, along with three Independents, have yet to indicate their preference. Both the NDA and the opposition have reached out to these groups. Voting will take place in Parliament House between 10 am and 5 pm on Tuesday. Counting will begin at 6 pm, with results expected later in the evening. MPs will receive ballot papers listing the two candidates and will have to mark their preference by writing the figure ‘1’ opposite the name of their chosen candidate.