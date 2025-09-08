Home / India News / Modi@75: Govt to organise 75,000 health camps across India on PM's birthday

Modi@75: Govt to organise 75,000 health camps across India on PM's birthday

The Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan will feature 75,000 health camps at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, community health centres (CHCs), and other healthcare facilities

Modi, Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mark 75th birthday with new health initiative for women, children: Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan on Sept 17 (Photo: PTI)
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan on September 17, 2025, coinciding with his birthday.
 
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Jagat Prakash Nadda announced the initiative in a post on X on Monday. “This initiative aims to strengthen healthcare services for women and children across India, ensuring better access, quality care, and awareness,” Nadda wrote.
 

75,000 health camps, Poshan Maah

As part of the nationwide programme, 75,000 health camps will be organised at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, community health centres (CHCs), and other healthcare facilities. These camps, being organised from September 17 to October 2, will focus on providing essential services tailored to women and children.
 
The government also plans to observe Poshan Maah across Anganwadis to promote nutrition, health awareness, and overall well-being.
 
“These camps will provide essential services designed to address the healthcare needs of women and children, supporting the government’s vision of inclusive healthcare,” Nadda said in a post on X.
 
Nadda also called on private hospitals and healthcare stakeholders to participate in what he called a “Jan Bhagidaari Abhigyaan” (people’s participation movement).
 
"With 'India First' as our inspiration, let us strengthen our collective efforts for 'Viksit Bharat'," Nadda said.
 

PM Modi launches schemes on birthday

PM Modi will celebrate his 75th birthday next week. On the same day last year, PM Modi had unveiled Subhadra, another women-centric scheme, in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. That programme, targeted at more than 10 million women, promised direct benefit transfers of ₹50,000 over five years and was rolled out alongside major railway and highway projects as well as the expansion of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) worth over ₹3,800 crore.
 
The year earlier, PM Modi launched the Central Sector Scheme PM-Vishwakarma in New Delhi, aimed at supporting traditional artisans and craftsmen, including goldsmiths, carpenters, boat and fishing net makers, among others.
 
The scheme recognised 18 traditional trades and offered skill training, credit support, and marketing linkages, integrating artisans into micro, small and medium enterprises value chains. The launch was marked by parallel events at around 70 locations, including Mangalore, Karnataka, where over 600 artisans and craftsmen participated in person.
 

Vishwakarma Puja

The day also marks the celebration of Vishwakarma Puja, which always falls on September 17. The day honours Lord Vishwakarma and celebrates the importance of tools and the craftsmen who use them. 

Topics :Narendra ModiHealth schemeshealth schemeWomen healthWomen health in IndiaBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

