AI, drone survey: DJB takes steps to revamp Delhi's sewerage infrastructure

Looking at the rapid urbanisation of the national capital, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has initiated a Sewerage Improvement Scheme (SIS), a comprehensive master plan to revamp the sewerage infrastructure of the national capital, officials said on Monday.

In a step towards modernising its ageing systems and tackling Yamuna pollution, the DJB plans to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) and drone technology into its infrastructure planning. The board has set a 15-month timeline to deliver a full report, aiming to plug decades-old gaps, expand coverage, and ensure zero untreated sewage reaches the Yamuna River.

"To identify gaps and shortcomings, qualified consultants will be hired to develop a comprehensive programme to strengthen, optimise, and expand its sewerage infrastructure, keeping in mind the needs by 2043. A tender has been issued to hire a consultant, " an official said.

The DJB has identified five previous reports on drains, sewerage gaps, water quality and Yamuna River pollution, all of which will be studied to prepare the plan. Currently, the DJB has a sewage treatment capacity of around 600 million gallons per day (MGD) across all existing STPs against the estimated generation of 792 MGD. There are a total of 37 sewage treatment plants (STPs), of which 18 are undergoing upgradation. To further enhance treatment capacity, the sewerage master plan will have a detailed report on the expenditure required for setting up new plants and the upgradation requirements of existing plants.

"Review and consolidate existing data on sewerage infrastructure, including network coverage, pumping stations, and (STP). Analyse operational performance and identify system gaps to support the formulation of a short-term rehabilitation and upgrade strategy," the SIS states. According to the scheme, the study will have a comprehensive needs assessment factoring in demographic growth and future urban development in achieving universal coverage of the sewerage infrastructure across the city. Prioritising the Yamuna, the sewerage master plan will have to identify a set of immediate and short-term measures to "achieve zero untreated sewage discharge into the Yamuna river, whether directly or via stormwater and drainage networks," officials said.