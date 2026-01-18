Chhattisgarh redraws industrial growth map with focus beyond Raipur

“What makes this shift sustainable is the speed of execution,” said Sai. Administrative reforms such as the One-Click Single Window System, digital land management, and automatic mutation of land records have improved predictability and consistency across locations. Whether an investor opts for Raipur, Bastar, or Surguja, processes remain time-bound and transparent, enabling investors to “hit the ground running” irrespective of location.

Chhattisgarh’s approach offers a broader lesson for India’s development debate. Balanced growth is not achieved by redistributing outcomes after the fact; it must be embedded in investment policy from the outset. “By ensuring that capital flows to Bastar as much as to Bilaspur, to Rajnandgaon as well as Raipur, the state is redefining what inclusive industrialisation looks like,” said Sai, who took over as chief minister in December 2023.