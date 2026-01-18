UP largest 'consumer market' in healthcare sector, says CM Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that Uttar Pradesh is the largest 'consumer market' in the healthcare sector as he inaugurated the three-day 'UP Health Tech Conclave' here.

Addressing the event, Adityanath said, "This conclave is important for us because Uttar Pradesh is the largest consumer market in this sector" and highlighted that UP, with its population of 250 million, also bears the burden of providing healthcare facilities to the neighbouring states and the neighbouring country (Nepal).

Claiming significant changes in the healthcare sector before the formation of the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 and the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, he said that the state, in collaboration with the Centre, has been able to transform the sector in the last eight to nine years.

"Before 2017, there were a total of 40 medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh, including both government and private institutions, and today, there are 81 fully functional medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh, two AIIMS and more than 100 district-level hospitals run by the government," he emphasised. Adityanath said that the state has a long chain of primary health centres (PHCs), community health centres (CHCs), and wellness centres that provide healthcare facilities in remote areas. Citing Prime Minister Ayushman Bharat Yojana (PM-JAY), Adityanath said that due to the widespread changes in the country over the last 11 years, providing healthcare facilities to the people has become much easier.