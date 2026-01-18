World Wide Web inventor wants to bring his digital data system to India

Sir Tim Berners-Lee, the celebrated computer scientist who invented the World Wide Web, said he would like to see India introduce SoLiD, a digital platform he has developed to allow users to take control of their own data.

Separately, he said he had a telephone conversation with Pramod Varma, often described as an architect of the Aadhaar unique identity system, about the architecture of UPI, the digital payment interface. The UK does not have a comparable system.

Business Standard sent Varma queries on email and mobile phone seeking details of the conversation held on Saturday. The queries were sent outside office hours on Sunday.

Berners-Lee, who is at the Jaipur Literature Festival to promote his recently published memoir, This Is For Everyone, said SoLiD, which stands for Social Linked Data protocol, would allow ordinary users to decide if, and with whom, they want to share their data. “It would be great if we had a project to do SoLiD (with India),” he told Business Standard in an interview on Saturday. “India is advanced in that everybody has an ID. But behind that (digital) ID (Aadhaar), you don't have a place where you can share information between each other — nothing. If you have a place where you shared information between each other, then there are all sorts of collaborative apps which you could use.”

Berners-Lee developed SoLiD along with dedicated researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US, as part of a wider campaign to make the web safe and accessible to all, not just large corporations. Now driven by his company Inrupt, the protocol permits users to take control of all the data in their lives and put that data together to achieve new results. “It returns the web to its roots, giving creators new collaborative tools, while passing power back to users,” said Berners-Lee, who invented the World Wide Web in 1989, in his book. In the interview with Business Standard, he said, “For example, you could secure your medical data. And you share it with whoever you want. You could share it with your doctors, but also you could share it with a researcher who is trying to find a cure for cancer. They could put out a course, and we need medical data from these sorts of people. Or if you take a drug, then you could be part of a clinical trial — because you've got your data in the data pod or data wallet.”