Home / India News / 'Have no regrets, God did it': Lawyer after throwing shoe at CJI Gavai

'Have no regrets, God did it': Lawyer after throwing shoe at CJI Gavai

Gavai was involved in a controversy over comments he made about a Lord Vishnu idol while hearing a case related to the restoration of a 7-foot beheaded idol at Khajuraho

Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Bhushan Ramkrishna, Bhushan
Despite the incident, the CJI remained unfazed and asked the lawyers present to continue with their arguments. (Photo: PTI)
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 1:03 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Rajesh Kishore, the lawyer who hurled a shoe at Chief Justice of India BR Gavai over his remark on Lord Vishnu during a Supreme Court proceeding, has said he does not regret his action, according to NDTV.
 
The lawyer claimed that the Chief Justice "mocked Sanatan Dharma" and that his action was "God’s order" in response.
 
Last month, Gavai was involved in a controversy over comments he made about a Lord Vishnu idol while hearing a case related to the restoration of a 7-foot beheaded idol at Khajuraho. During the hearing, the Chief Justice told the petitioner, "Go and ask the deity himself to do something." 
 
His remark sparked backlash and widespread misrepresentation on social media, prompting CJI Gavai to clarify in court that he respects all religions and believes in "true secularism".

Shoe landed in front of the bench

On Monday, the lawyer threw a shoe at the Chief Justice, which landed in front of the bench. Despite the incident, the CJI remained unfazed and asked the lawyers present to continue with their arguments. Gavai said, "Don't get distracted by all this. We are not distracted. These things do not affect me."

'Didn't get a chance to explain': Lawyer

Following the incident, Kishore was taken into custody for questioning as part of the probe. While the Chief Justice asked the registry not to take any action, the lawyer was suspended by the Bar Council of India. According to reports, Kishore accused the Bar Council of exceeding its authority by suspending him without referring the matter to any disciplinary committee. He also said he was not given a chance to explain himself.
 
Condemning the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, "Spoke to Chief Justice of India, Justice BR Gavai Ji. The attack on him earlier today in the Supreme Court premises has angered every Indian. There is no place for such reprehensible acts in our society. It is utterly condemnable."
 
He added, "I appreciated the calm displayed by Justice Gavai in the face of such a situation. It highlights his commitment to the values of justice and strengthening the spirit of our Constitution."

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India sourced military hardware worth ₹1.20 trillion in 2024-25: Rajnath

Punjab govt bans sale of Coldrif syrup after death of 14 children in MP

PM Modi to visit Maharashtra from Oct 8-9; to meet UK PM Starmer in Mumbai

We should refrain from weaponising technology, says FM Sitharaman

ED raids multiple locations in Delhi-NCR in 'fake' call centre case

Topics :Narendra ModiSupreme CourtChief Justice of IndiaChief JusticeBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 1:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story