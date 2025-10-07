'Have no regrets, God did it': Lawyer after throwing shoe at CJI Gavai

Rajesh Kishore, the lawyer who hurled a shoe at Chief Justice of India BR Gavai over his remark on Lord Vishnu during a Supreme Court proceeding, has said he does not regret his action, according to NDTV.

The lawyer claimed that the Chief Justice "mocked Sanatan Dharma" and that his action was "God’s order" in response.

ALSO READ: Delhi Police release lawyer who tried to attack CJI Gavai in Supreme Court Last month, Gavai was involved in a controversy over comments he made about a Lord Vishnu idol while hearing a case related to the restoration of a 7-foot beheaded idol at Khajuraho. During the hearing, the Chief Justice told the petitioner, "Go and ask the deity himself to do something."

His remark sparked backlash and widespread misrepresentation on social media, prompting CJI Gavai to clarify in court that he respects all religions and believes in "true secularism". Shoe landed in front of the bench On Monday, the lawyer threw a shoe at the Chief Justice, which landed in front of the bench. Despite the incident, the CJI remained unfazed and asked the lawyers present to continue with their arguments. Gavai said, "Don't get distracted by all this. We are not distracted. These things do not affect me." 'Didn't get a chance to explain': Lawyer Following the incident, Kishore was taken into custody for questioning as part of the probe. While the Chief Justice asked the registry not to take any action, the lawyer was suspended by the Bar Council of India. According to reports, Kishore accused the Bar Council of exceeding its authority by suspending him without referring the matter to any disciplinary committee. He also said he was not given a chance to explain himself.