Tuesday, October 07, 2025 | 06:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi Police release lawyer who tried to attack CJI Gavai in Supreme Court

Delhi Police release lawyer who tried to attack CJI Gavai in Supreme Court

According to a Delhi police official, they released Kishore after the Supreme Court registry refused to press any charges against the septuagenarian

Delhi Police

The Delhi Police have released 71-year-old lawyer Rakesh Kishore, who attempted to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India.

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 6:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi Police have released 71-year-old lawyer Rakesh Kishore, who attempted to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai during working hours at the Supreme Court on Monday.

According to a Delhi police official, they released Kishore after the Supreme Court registry refused to press any charges against the septuagenarian.

The lawyer had entered the Court No. 1 and attempted to throw a shoe at the CJI-led bench. He was immediately apprehended by the security personnel and escorted out.

As per sources, the attacker, while being escorted out, said "Sanatan ka apman nahi sahega Hindustan."

Following his failed attempt to attack the CJI, Kishore was handed over to Delhi Police. The police questioned him for three hours before releasing him.

 

Also Read

B R Gavai

Lawyer tries to hurl shoe at CJI in courtroom; PM condemns incident

Sonam Wangchuk, Sonam, Wangchuk

Supreme Court questions Sonam Wangchuk's plea, assures wife access in jail

TAx

Supreme Court to hear plea challenging constitutional validity of STT

BR Gavai

Man hurls shoe at CJI Gavai in Supreme Court over 'ask your deity' remark

Supreme Court, SC

SC defers Vodafone Idea plea on additional AGR demand to October 13

The attacker had reportedly been upset over CJI Gavai's remarks that came while dismissing a plea seeking restoration of a seven-foot-long beheaded structure of Lord Vishnu in the Javari temple in Khajuraho, MP.

CJI Gavai had, during the hearing of the matter, remarked that the petitioner seeking directions to restore the idol should go and seek the remedy by praying to Lord Vishnu, as the Court declined to entertain the same.

While refusing to hear the case, the top court opined that it is a dispute over a temple, which is a protected monument under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), suggesting that the ASI is a more competent authority to intervene in this regard.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Delhi Rains, Rain

Delhi witnesses light to moderate rain with thunderstorms, gusty winds

United Nations

News highlights: India to send multi-party delegations to UNGA

Jaipur Fire, Hospital Fire, SMS Hospital Fire

6 patients killed in Jaipur hospital fire; kin protest staff negligence

cough syrup, medicine, cold

NHRC issues notices to states over children's deaths linked to cough syrup

Ministry of Education,National Social Science Documentation Centre,Govind Ballabh Pant Social Science Institute,Universities,School, College & University (NEC),Miscellaneous Educational Service Providers,Book Publishing,Frank Vrancken Peeters,The Ind

ICSSR, German-British publisher flag off 3rd edition of India Research Tour

Topics : Supreme Court Delhi Police chief justices of India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 6:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayClimate Linked Insurance SchemeBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateNobel Price 2025Latest News LIVEWhat is Toxic DEGBest FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon