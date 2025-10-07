Delhi Police release lawyer who tried to attack CJI Gavai in Supreme Court

The Delhi Police have released 71-year-old lawyer Rakesh Kishore, who attempted to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai during working hours at the Supreme Court on Monday.
According to a Delhi police official, they released Kishore after the Supreme Court registry refused to press any charges against the septuagenarian.
The lawyer had entered the Court No. 1 and attempted to throw a shoe at the CJI-led bench. He was immediately apprehended by the security personnel and escorted out.
As per sources, the attacker, while being escorted out, said "Sanatan ka apman nahi sahega Hindustan."
Following his failed attempt to attack the CJI, Kishore was handed over to Delhi Police. The police questioned him for three hours before releasing him.
The attacker had reportedly been upset over CJI Gavai's remarks that came while dismissing a plea seeking restoration of a seven-foot-long beheaded structure of Lord Vishnu in the Javari temple in Khajuraho, MP.
CJI Gavai had, during the hearing of the matter, remarked that the petitioner seeking directions to restore the idol should go and seek the remedy by praying to Lord Vishnu, as the Court declined to entertain the same.
While refusing to hear the case, the top court opined that it is a dispute over a temple, which is a protected monument under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), suggesting that the ASI is a more competent authority to intervene in this regard.
