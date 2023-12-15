Home / India News / CII youth wing to hold national summit in Chennai on December 21, 22

Young Indians (Yi), the youth wing of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), is set to organise its 20th national summit on December 21, 22 at ITC Grand Chola in Chennai. The event is titled "Take Pride 2023."

The 20th edition of the summit will focus on youth leadership, nation-building, and thought leadership—pillars that define Yi’s commitment to shaping India's future. Yi saw its membership rise a whopping 24.18 per cent to 6,223 members. With 8 new chapters and two more in the pipeline, Yi's total number of chapters has now risen to 66, from 58.

The summit will include speakers like Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, and TRB Rajaa from the state government, Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa, and industry stalwarts such as Sridhar Vembu, Mithun Sacheti, and Vita Dani, among others. Dilip Krishna, National Chairman, Young Indians (Yi), said, "Take Pride 2023 embodies the essence of unity in diversity. It’s a platform where the dynamic minds of Young Indians converge to drive impactful change, recognizing that each individual's uniqueness contributes to a stronger, more resilient community. We are thrilled to host this 20th edition of the summit, enabling young leaders to spearhead positive transformations within their spheres."

Yi introduced 7 new chapters this year, expanding its reach to more cities across the country. The year 2023 saw 50 Y20 sessions and 6 Mera Yuva Bharat workshops organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. Additionally, Yi witnessed the launch of the Yi Masoom Cup League in association with Chennai Super Kings, advocating for child safety.

