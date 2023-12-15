Home / India News / Parl security breach: Police questions friend of key accused in Bengal

Parl security breach: Police questions friend of key accused in Bengal

Lalit Jha, the key accused in the Parliament security breach incident, was arrested on Thursday evening, Delhi Police sources said

Lok Sabha, Parliament
Press Trust of India Kolkata

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 10:24 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Police have questioned a friend of Lalit Mohan Jha, a key accused in the Parliament security breach incident, for hours in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, an officer said.

A team from Barrackpore Police Commissionerate visited Nilakahya Aich's Halisahar residence on Thursday and asked him about his acquaintance with Jha during the days when the accused was working for an NGO, he said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"We talked with the person for hours to know about his friendship with Jha. We got information about him from Delhi Police," the officer told PTI.

Aich, who is an undergraduate student at a college in West Bengal, has received a video of the security breach at Parliament from Jha soon after the incident, police said.

"We have checked Aich's mobile phone and noted down certain information, which may be vital in our investigation," the police officer said.

Jha, the key accused in the Parliament security breach incident, was arrested on Thursday evening, Delhi Police sources said.

Jha, accompanied by a man, reached the Kartavya Path Police station in the national capital where he was handed over to the Special Cell.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the deadly 2001 Parliament terror attack, two persons on Wednesday jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery, shouted slogans and released yellow smoke from canisters that triggered panic and chaos in the House.

Also Read

Tilak Varma to Gulshan Jha: Top 5 youngsters to watch out in Asia Cup 2023

West Bengal: Death toll in panchayat election violence rises to 15

RJD MP Manoj Jha says DU cancelled his lecture planned for Sept 4

'Amrit Kaal has been named as Kartavya Kaal': PM Modi in inaugural address

Brain behind Parl breach still on run, raids on to catch him, says official

Delhi AQI: Air quality in parts of city improves from 'very poor' to 'poor'

Shreyas Talpade suffers heart attack, undergoes angioplasty in Mumbai

Chennai needs at least 2,000 km more of modern stormwater drains: Official

PM Modi pays tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary

Sheena Bora case: CBI lists ex-top cop, 22 others as 'unrelied' witnesses

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :bengalParliament attacksParliament

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 10:24 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

NCLAT refuses to stay Zee-Sony merger, case now to be heard in January

Bank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 2,500 cr via Basel III compliant bonds

Technology News

Google reportedly working on Pixel-exclusive AI assistant 'Pixie': Details

Intel unveils AI experience-focused Core Ultra mobile chips: Details here

India News

Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan chief minister today in Jaipur

Parl security breach: 2 more nabbed, 6 teams formed to lead investigation

Economy News

Chhattisgarh CM chairs 1st cabinet meet, promises 1.8 mn houses under PMAY

Crypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

Next Story