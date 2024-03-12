Cisco signs agreement with Karnataka govt to train 40,000 in cybersecurity

Networking major Cisco has signed an agreement with the Karnataka government to train 40,000 people in cybersecurity skills and awareness.

Women will represent half of the trained workforce to help meet the growing need for such skills as organisations bolster the cybersecurity, according to the memorandum of understanding the company signed with Karnataka Innovation Technology Society, Department of Electronics, Information Technology, Biotechnology.

As many as 90 per cent of organisations in India expect a cybersecurity incident to disrupt their businesses in the next 12 to 24 months, according to Cisco's Cybersecurity Readiness Index. The urgency for skill preparedness is clear as 40 per cent of cybersecurity teams in Indian organisations are understaffed, according to a report by the Information Systems Audit and Control Association. Cisco's collaboration with Karnataka underscores a collective commitment to equip students with job-ready cybersecurity skills, said a statement.





The collaboration will include a 'Train the Trainers' programme to empower college faculties with the knowledge and skills required to create a robust cyber ecosystem. This programme will also focus on promoting cyber awareness among citizens to bolster their defences and empower them to be safer and more secure online.

"As the digital-first world evolves, placing cybersecurity at the forefront, the imperative to equip individuals with the knowledge and skills to identify and respond to cyber threats has become increasingly crucial. Our collaboration with the Karnataka Innovation Technology Society and the Government of Karnataka Centre of Excellence for Cybersecurity underscores our commitment to empowering disadvantaged sections of society, including students, teachers, and senior citizens, with critical cyber security skills and awareness to protect against threats and be safer online,” said Harish Krishnan, managing director and chief policy officer, Cisco India and SAARC.

Additionally, Cisco will collaborate with the Karnataka’s Centre of Excellence for Cybersecurity to promote cybersecurity awareness and skill-building among students and professionals. Cisco will contribute to curriculum development by providing cyber security courses through Cisco Networking Academy.