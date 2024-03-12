Home / India News / 14 states, union territories raise Rs 35,544 crore at weekly bond auction

14 states, union territories raise Rs 35,544 crore at weekly bond auction

Amount higher than scheduled figure of Rs 32,532 crore, a first in seven weeks

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 5:34 PM IST
Fourteen states and union territories (UTs) on Tuesday raised Rs 35,544 crore at the weekly state bond auction, higher than the scheduled amount of Rs 32,532 crore. States outpaced the scheduled weekly amount in terms of borrowing after seven weeks.

According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, Karnataka raised the highest amount — Rs 6,000 crore through three bonds in the auction.

ALSO READ: Sovereign gold bonds help save $3.3 billion in India's gold import bill

Karnataka raised Rs 1,000 crore through a 10-year paper with a cut-off yield of 7.36 per cent, Rs 2,000 crore through a 14-year paper with a cut-off yield of 7.37 per cent, and Rs 3,000 crore through a 13-year paper with a cut-off yield of 7.37 per cent.

The cut-off yield on the 10-year state bond was set in a range of 7.36 per cent to 7.41 per cent, against 7.40 per cent to 7.42 per cent in the previous week.

ALSO READ: 10-year govt bond yield remain flat in absence of any major triggers

Meanwhile, the yield spread between the 10-year state development loans (SDLs) and the benchmark 10-year government bond stood between 34 basis points and 39 basis points.

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaState revenuesstate financesBond auctiongovernment bond auctionKarnatakaState Development Loans

First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 5:30 PM IST

