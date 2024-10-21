CISF, BCAS brief home secretary on surge in hoax bomb threats on flights

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Director General RS Bhatti and Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) Director General Zulfiquar Hasan met with Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan on Monday to discuss recent hoax bomb threats targeting domestic and international flights. During the half-hour meeting at the Home Ministry, both DGs briefed the Home Secretary on a series of recent hoax calls, which have triggered panic and forced extensive security checks by Indian aviation authorities, intelligence agencies, and other departments. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Sources indicate that the discussions focused on the potential implications for aviation security and the measures being implemented to address the situation. The officials emphasised the importance of heightened vigilance and coordination among security agencies to tackle the ongoing issue.

On October 20, the issue caused over 20 flights operated by IndiGo, Akasa Air, and Vistara receiving bomb threats. IndiGo issued a series of press statements detailing the threats received.

This week alone, more than 90 flights have received bomb threats, with most of these turning out to be hoaxes. These latest incidents followed an October 19 meeting between BCAS officials and airline CEOs, prompted by 70 hoax bomb threats reported the previous week.

Passengers and staff at several airports have faced significant disruptions, as affected planes were moved to isolation bays for thorough security protocols.