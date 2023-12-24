Home / India News / Citizens, tourism industry need not panic: Union minister on Covid spike

Citizens, tourism industry need not panic: Union minister on Covid spike

According to the Union Health Ministry's updated data on Sunday, the country saw a single-day rise of 656 COVID-19 infections while the active cases have increased to 3,742

India reported 22 cases of the JN.1 Covid variant till December 21, of which 21 were traced in Goa and one in Kerala. (Representative Image)
Press Trust of India Panaji

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2023 | 5:14 PM IST
Union Minister of State for Tourism Shripad Naik on Sunday said citizens and the tourism industry need not worry about the latest wave of COVID-19, as the country has fought the disease in the past.

The minister was speaking at the 'Sagar Manthan 2.0' event organised by the weekly magazine 'Panchjanya' in South Goa.

Asked if the country will witness another lockdown in case of an outbreak, Naik said, "There is no need to panic. We can fight it even if it occurs again. We have fought it in the past.

India reported 22 cases of the JN.1 Covid variant till December 21, of which 21 were traced in Goa and one in Kerala.

Naik said the Indian economy bounced back after the COVID-19 pandemic because of the progressive policies of the Central government.

The Centre's policies have helped the tourism sector to go beyond its conventional areas and created new avenues for employment for locals, he said.

"The Centre's policy regarding homestays has helped generate employment and has taken tourism away from the conventional spaces," the minister said.

The Goa tourism department is working on the concept of hospitality beyond beaches, he said.

Topics :CoronavirusCoronavirus Vaccinecentral government

First Published: Dec 24 2023 | 5:14 PM IST

