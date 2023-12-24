Home / India News / Kerala records 128 new Covid-19 infections, one death in last 24 hours

With one death reported in the state, the total number of people who have died due to coronavirus in Kerala since its outbreak three years ago reached 72,063

Of the 334 active coronavirus infections reported nationwide till 8 am today, 128 were from Kerala. (Representative Image)
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2023 | 3:35 PM IST
Kerala reported 128 fresh COVID-19 infections and one death due to the disease in the last 24 hours, according to data on the Union Health Ministry website on Sunday.

Of the 334 active coronavirus infections reported nationwide till 8 am today, 128 were from Kerala, taking the active cases in the state to 3,000, as per the website.

With one death reported in the state, the total number of people who have died due to coronavirus in Kerala since its outbreak three years ago reached 72,063.

The number of people who were cured, discharged, or migrated in the last 24 hours after being diagnosed with the infection stood at 296. With that, the total number of cases under this category rose to 68,38,282 till date.

On Tuesday, Health Minister Veena George reassured the people of the state that despite the rise in COVID cases in Kerala, there is no cause for alarm. The hospitals are adequately equipped to manage virus infections, she said.

First Published: Dec 24 2023 | 3:35 PM IST

