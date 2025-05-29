PM Modi lays foundation stone for ₹1,010 cr City Gas Project in Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone for a new City Gas Distribution (CGD) project in West Bengal's Alipurduar, a significant step towards expanding the CGD network in India.

Speaking at the gathering, he extended his warm wishes to the people of West Bengal from the historic town of Alipurduar. The PM spoke of Alipurduar’s deep cultural roots, stating that the region is more than just its geographical borders. He said it is enriched by traditions and meaningful connections. Alipurduar shares a border with Bhutan and is surrounded by Assam, Jalpaiguri, and Cooch Behar. He expressed his gratitude for visiting the region, calling it an essential part of Bengal’s heritage and unity.

“As India moves towards becoming a developed nation, Bengal’s participation is both expected and essential,” said PM Modi, underlining the central government’s efforts to improve infrastructure, attract investment, and encourage innovation in the state. He described the launch of the CGD project in Alipurduar and Cooch Behar as an important milestone in this journey.

PM Modi announced that over 250,000 households would benefit from clean, safe, and affordable piped gas. “City Gas Distribution Project is not merely a pipeline initiative but a testament to the government’s commitment to doorstep delivery of essential services,” he emphasised.

Benefits of the CGD Project

This new initiative will reduce the need for households to buy liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders, making gas supply more secure and hassle-free. The project also includes the expansion of compressed natural gas (CNG) stations, making green fuel more accessible. PM Modi said this would save time and money while helping the environment. He congratulated the people of Alipurduar and Cooch Behar on this important step forward.

PM Modi highlighted the country’s progress in moving towards a gas-based economy. In 2014, city gas services were limited to only 66 districts. Today, the network has grown to over 550 districts, including rural areas and small towns.

He pointed out that the use of CNG has improved public transport and helped reduce pollution. This has led to better health and reduced costs for citizens.

Impact of the Ujjwala Yojana

Prime Minister Modi mentioned the role of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, launched in 2016, in promoting clean fuel usage. He said the scheme has brought relief to poor women from smoke-filled kitchens, improved their health, and provided dignity in household cooking.

In 2014, India had fewer than 140 million LPG connections. That number has now gone beyond 310 million, helping realise the goal of universal gas access. He added that LPG distributors have more than doubled—from under 14,000 to over 25,000—making gas cylinders widely available even in rural areas.

Urja Ganga: A game-changer

Modi called the Urja Ganga Project a revolutionary step towards building a gas-based economy. This project has expanded gas pipeline connectivity to eastern India, improving access in West Bengal and neighbouring regions.

He noted that these developments have also created job opportunities, from pipeline construction to gas supply. "India is now progressing towards a future where energy is affordable, clean, and universally accessible," he said.

Boosting infrastructure in West Bengal

The Prime Minister said West Bengal has long been a centre of culture, knowledge, and science. He stressed that India’s development is incomplete without the progress of Bengal.

He listed key infrastructure efforts by the central government, such as the Purva Expressway, Durgapur Expressway, modernisation of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Port, expansion of the Kolkata Metro, upgrades to New Jalpaiguri Station, and new train services on the Dooars route.

“The newly launched project is not merely a pipeline, but a lifeline of progress,” said Modi. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to making life easier for people and ensuring a brighter future for Bengal. He ended his speech by wishing continued development for the state and success for its people.

The event was attended by Union Minister Dr. Sukanta Majumdar, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, and Alipurduar MP Manoj Tigga, among other dignitaries.

Project Background

The CGD project, with an investment of over ₹1,010 crore, aims to supply Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to more than 250,000 homes, and over 100 commercial and industrial units. It will also include 19 CNG stations for vehicles, as part of the government's Minimum Work Programme (MWP) targets. This project is set to provide reliable, environment-friendly, and affordable energy while creating jobs in the region.