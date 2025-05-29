Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 06:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM Modi inaugurates Rs 1,200-crore new terminal of Patna airport

PM Modi inaugurates Rs 1,200-crore new terminal of Patna airport

The new passenger terminal at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport in Patna was built at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore

Modi, Narendra Modi

The civil enclave at the Bihta airport will be developed at Rs 1,410 crore. | File Photo

Press Trust of India Patna
1 min read Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the new terminal building of the Patna Airport and laid the foundation stone for a new civil enclave at the Bihta airport on the outskirts of the city.

The new passenger terminal at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport in Patna was built at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore, while the civil enclave at the Bihta airport will be developed at Rs 1,410 crore.

The PM unveiled the projects at a function at the Patna airport in the presence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, among others.

 

He arrived here on a two-day visit from West Bengal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

MCD office

Clock ticking for MCD: 1.78 mn homes, 22 days left, zero declared dangerous

Travel

NSO to launch first-ever National Household Travel Survey in July: Mospi

Premiumreligious tourism India, spiritual tourism growth, Ayodhya tourism boom, Ram Temple tourism impact, religious tourism revenue India, spiritual tourism employment, Ministry of Tourism data 2022, India pilgrimage tourism, faith-based travel India, tour

Uttar Pradesh govt to catalyse religious, spiritual tourism circuits

Christian James Michel, AugustaWestland PMLA case

AgustaWestland Case: SC dismisses Christian Michel's Plea on bail condition

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Delhi excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal seeks NOC for passport renewal

Topics : Narendra Modi Nitish Kumar Patna

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLeela Hotels IPO Allotment Vopak Terminals IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayPBKS vs RCB Pitch ReportSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon