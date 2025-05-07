Civil defence mock drills across India today: All you need to know

The Indian armed forces have carried out strikes on terroist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir in the early hours of Wednesday. Earlier, the central government had directed all states to conduct civil defence drills on May 7, today, amid growing tensions between India and Pakistan following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. The exercise will be conducted under the Civil Defence Rules, 1968, and was announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs on May 2.

What is a civil defence mock drill?

A civil defence mock drill is a preparedness exercise designed to assess how civilians and government systems respond to emergencies. It specifically tests air raid warning systems and evaluates emergency response procedures in major districts. On May 7, mock drills will be conducted across 244 districts of the country in coordination with state governments and local authorities.

Will schools and colleges remain closed?

Currently, there is no update on schools and colleges in these districts declaring holidays or shifting to online classes. The government has not yet issued any official order regarding school closures.

What will happen during the mock drills?

According to a home ministry communication, the measures to be taken during the mock drills include the operationalisation of air-raid warning sirens, training civilians on civil-defence aspects to protect themselves in the event of a "hostile attack", and cleaning bunkers and trenches.

The other measures are provisions for crash-blackout measures, early camouflaging of vital plants and installations and updating and rehearsing evacuation plans.

What is the reasoning behind conducting these mock drills?

According to the MHA, the objectives of the mock drill are to:

- Prepare civilians, students, and others in civil defence methods for protection during a hostile attack.

- Verify the preparedness of the main and shadow control centres.

- Test the functionality of air raid warning systems.

- Activate and assess hotline and radio communication links with the Indian Air Force.

- Facilitate the early camouflaging of essential plants and installations.

- Implement crash blackout protocols.

- Evaluate the deployment and effectiveness of civil defence wardens, firefighting teams, rescue units, and depot management.