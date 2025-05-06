Indian celebrities, film stars and designers shine at Met Gala 2025

Shah Rukh Khan donned an all-black bespoke outfit, Dlljit Dosanjh shone in a white ensemble that honoured his Sikh roots and Kiara Advani, sporting her baby bump, combined black, white and gold too. Bejewelled and resplendent, the three showbiz stars from India made a memorable debut at the Met Gala.

And then there were event regulars, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and entrepreneurs Natasha Poonawalla and Isha Ambani dressed in their finest.

Fashion world's biggest night, held annually at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, also saw fashion designers Sabyasachi and Manish Malhotra walking the blue carpet dotted with daisies on Monday night (New York time).

The theme of the gala this year was Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, which is a homage to Black fashion.

Shah Rukh arrived for the event in a Sabyasachi design -- wearing a floor-length elongated coat in Tasmanian superfine wool with monogrammed, Japanese horn buttons.

The coat is hand canvassed, single breasted with a peak collar and wide lapels. Paired with a crepe de chine silk shirt and tailored superfine wool trousers. A pleated satin kamarbandh completes this bespoke look, Sabyasachi said.

"I'm Shah Rukh" is how the Indian star introduced himself to international media, in what became a viral moment on the Internet. He struck his signature arms-wide-open pose and won over the crowd, some who knew him and some who didn't.

The superstar, one of India's most recognised faces, wore a crystal-studded pendant shaped as the letter 'K' in one of the necklaces around his neck, a nod perhaps to his nickname 'King Khan'.

Was the actor familiar with the Met Gala and its theme Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, before he made his debut? "Honestly, no. In the last 20 days, I got to understand what it (Met Gala) was and being an actor, I thought it (the theme Black style) was interesting... The resolve to change things without aggression or anger but have exuberance of art in it... I thought it was marvellous," he told Vogue magazine.

Another newsmaker from India was singer-actor Diljit. The "Amar Singh Chamkila" star's ensemble came with a lion-headed, jewel-studded kirpan, a jewelled turban and a layered necklace in a hat tip to the Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala. The outfit was crafted by American-Nepalese designer Prabal Gurung.

Diljit, who hails from Punjab's Dosanjh village, also wore a cape with the silhouetted map of Punjab and alphabets in Gurmukhi script embroidered on it. His belt bore hand-embroidered traditional Indian motifs like lotus flowers and peacocks.

"Main Hoon Punjab #metgala," Diljit wrote on Instagram, quoting the lines from a song in "Chamkila".

"Inspired by the Theme of Black Dandyism, I bring my turban, my culture and my mother tongue Punjabi to the Met Gala," he said.

Kiara, who is expecting her first child with husband Sidharth Malhotra, debuted in a custom-made Gaurav Gupta couture titled "Bravehearts" at the 2025 edition.

Making the Met Gala debut, as both an artist and mother-to-be, feels incredibly special, she said.

"When my stylist, Anaita (Shroff Adajania), approached Gaurav to design my look, he created 'Bravehearts', a vision that honours the transformative phase I'm stepping into connecting it beautifully to this year's dress code Tailored for You'," the actor said in a statement.

Gupta, who has dressed the likes of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Mindy Kaling, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, and Cardi B across international events over the years, said his design piece for Kiara from "Bravehearts" collection was about all kinds of transformations: emotional, physical, and generational.

"In creating this piece for Kiara, we wanted to honour her motherhood and pay homage to the bold elegance of Black style. The look bridges continents and his-tories, merging a deep symbolism with the radical refinement of Black dandyism," the designer said in a post shared on his official Instagram page.

Kiara looked radiant in the monochrome garment with a gold sculpted breastplate with two hearts - "mother and child, connected by an abstract umbilical cord".

The monochrome ensemble also paid tribute to the late Andr Leon Talley, legendary fashion editor and Black icon.

Indian fashion designers also brought their A-game to the Met ball.

Sabyasachi, in his second appearance at the event, opted for his own brand's custom-made black-and-white ensemble.

He wore a hand quilted, oversized court jacket and sherwani in hand dyed Murshidabad silk paired with satin shirt, black quilted trousers and cummerbund styled with custom embroidered shoes by Sabyasachi Accessories.

Malhotra, who made his Met gala debut at this edition, also wore his label's creation featuring a black tie suit embroidered with intricate designs and a cape.

"One for the Books #metgala," he wrote on Instagram.

In her fifth appearance at the Met, Priyanka wore an outfit by Balmain and her husband Nick chose a Bianca Saunders ensemble, both retro-inspired designs.

The "Citadel" star wore a matching white blazer and skirt with black polka dots and completed her look with a large black hat and matching gloves. She also wore a Bulgari necklace that featured the 241-carat Magnus Emerald, according to People magazine.

Nick, on the other hand, wore a long-sleeved, high-neck cream coloured blouse with a scarf detail and a cinched high-waisted belt decorated with brooches from Tiffany & Co along with matching trousers, crafted by Saunders.

Poonawalla, who's a regular presence at the Met Gala, turned up for the event for the sixth time.

She opted for a Manish Malhotra design: a fishtail skirt which was crafted from two vintage Parsi Gara sarees.

Isha Ambani chose an ivory, golden and black ensemble by Anamika Khanna featuring a gilded corset, a cape and a pair of pants.