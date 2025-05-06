Home / India News / Centre rolls out cashless treatment scheme for road accident victims

Centre rolls out cashless treatment scheme for road accident victims

According to a gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the scheme has come into force with effect from May 5, 2025

The notification also said that the central government will constitute a steering committee to monitor the implementation of the scheme
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 2:38 PM IST
The government has notified cashless treatment scheme for road accident victims nationwide, under which they will be entitled to a maximum amount of Rs 1.5 lakh per accident per person.

According to a gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the scheme has come into force with effect from May 5, 2025.

"Any person being a victim of a road accident arising out of the use of a motor vehicle, occurring on any road, shall be entitled to cashless treatment in accordance with the provisions of this scheme," the notification said.

The National Health Authority (NHA) shall be the implementing agency for the programme, in coordination with police, hospitals and State Health Agencies etc.

"The victim shall be entitled to cashless treatment at any designated hospital for an amount up to one lakh fifty thousand rupees per victim for a maximum period of seven days from the date of such accident," it added.

According to the notification, the treatment under this scheme (Cashless Treatment of Road Accident Victims Scheme, 2025) at a hospital other than a designated hospital shall be for stabilisation purposes only and shall be as specified by the guidelines.

As per the notification, the State Road Safety Council shall be the nodal agency for implementation of the scheme for that state or Union Territory and would be responsible for coordinating with the National Health Authority for adoption and utilisation of the portal for onboarding of designated hospitals, treatment of victims, payment to the designated hospital on treatment and related matters.

The notification also said that the central government will constitute a steering committee to monitor the implementation of the scheme.

On March 14, 2024, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) had launched a pilot programme to provide cashless treatment to road accident victims.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 06 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

