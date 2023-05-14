Home / India News / Civil defence teams deployed at Bakkhali beach ahead of cyclone 'Mocha'

Civil defence teams deployed at Bakkhali beach ahead of cyclone 'Mocha'

Civil defence teams have been deployed at Bakkhali Sea Beach in South 24 Parganas of West Bengal as Cyclone 'Mocha' intensifies into an extremely severe cyclonic storm, officials said on Saturday

ANI General News
Civil defence teams deployed at Bakkhali beach ahead of cyclone 'Mocha'

1 min read Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 6:05 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Civil defence teams have been deployed at Bakkhali Sea Beach in South 24 Parganas of West Bengal as Cyclone 'Mocha' intensifies into an extremely severe cyclonic storm, officials said on Saturday.

They said that the members of Civil defence teams are continuously alerting the public and tourists and asking them to remain alert and avoid coming to the beach and areas close to the sea.

"The condition is not good. We are continuously alerting the public and tourists to be alert and avoid coming to the beach," Anmol Das, a civil defence official said.

Earlier, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also deployed 8 teams and 200 rescuers in West Bengal's Digha after warnings about cyclone 'Mocha' intensifying into a severe storm.

"We've deployed 8 teams. 200 rescuers of NDRF deployed on the ground and 100 rescuers on standby," NDRF officials said earlier.

Also Read

Cyclone Mocha likely to hit India's eastern coast next week, details here

Cyclone Mocha: Low pressure likely to form today, IMD issues warning

Cyclonic storm likely as depression intensifies, TN braces for rain: IMD

Bangladesh and Myanmar order mass evacuations as cyclone Mocha nears

Bengal likely to get rain on Monday; no imminent threat of cyclone Mocha

Will fulfil 5 pre-poll guarantees in first cabinet meeting: Siddaramaiah

K'taka polls: Most exit polls miss mark, one gets scale of Cong win right

Andhra Pradesh to witness severe heat waves for next three days: Authority

Not single or double engine, governance is important: Odisha CM Patnaik

Maharashtra sees 111 Covid-19 cases, zero death, active tally at 1,032

Topics :West BengalCyclonebeach

First Published: May 14 2023 | 6:27 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story