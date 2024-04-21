Home / India News / Civil servants to continue to serve citizens with nation first spirit: Prez

Civil servants to continue to serve citizens with nation first spirit: Prez

"I am confident you will continue to serve the fellow citizens with the spirit of Nation First. My best wishes to you in this endeavour," Murmu said in a post on X

President Droupadi Murmu | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2024 | 8:53 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday greeted civil servants on Civil Services Day, and expressed confidence that they will continue to serve fellow citizens with the spirit of "nation first".

April 21 is celebrated as Civil Services Day and is an occasion for bureaucrats to rededicate themselves to the cause of citizens and renew their commitments to public service and excellence in work.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Greetings to all civil servants on Civil Services Day! You have carried forward the great legacy of working for the progress of the country with indefatigable spirit. Our civil services always face the challenge to adapt quickly to the dynamic environment, while upholding the three fundamental values Sardar Patel underlined in his speech on this day in 1947 dignity, integrity and incorruptibility," she said.

"I am confident you will continue to serve the fellow citizens with the spirit of Nation First. My best wishes to you in this endeavour," Murmu said in a post on X.

The day commemorates the address of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the first home minister of independent India, to Administrative Services Officers on probation in 1947 at Metcalf House, Delhi. He had referred to civil servants as the "steel frame of India".

 

The first Civil Services Day function was held in Vigyan Bhawan here on April 21, 2006.

Also Read

National Unity Day 2023: Top 10 Inspirational quotes by Sardar Patel

PM announces launch of nationwide platform 'Mera Yuva Bharat' on Oct 31

Had Patel been entrusted with J&K merger, there'd be no Art 370: Rajnath

National Unity Day 2023: Date, history, importance, wishes and more

Rahul pays tributes to Sardar Patel on last day of his yatra in Gujarat

LIVE: INDIA bloc to hold mega rally in Ranchi, Jharkhand today; Sunita Kejriwal to also participate

Several bogies of goods train derail in Ayodhya, no casualties reported

CUET-UG to be completed in seven days, offline test for 15 subjects

Yellow alert in Himachal after 104 roads blocked in rain, snowfall

Intense heatwave grips India with temp between 40 to 46 degrees Celsius

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :President of Indiacivil servantsIndian citizensardar vallabhbhai patel

First Published: Apr 21 2024 | 8:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story