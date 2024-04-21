Home / India News / Several bogies of goods train derail in Ayodhya, no casualties reported

Several bogies of goods train derail in Ayodhya, no casualties reported

After receiving word of the derailment, officials reached the spot and launched a rescue operation

Image : x @ANI
ANI General News
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2024 | 12:06 AM IST
Several bogies of a goods train derailed near the Ayodhya Junction on Saturday evening, officials said, adding that no injuries were reported in the incident.

After receiving word of the derailment, officials reached the spot and launched a rescue operation.

The rescue operation was still underway at the time of filing this report.
 

 

This is a developing story, and further updates are awaited.

In a similar incident earlier, on March 18, four coaches of the Sabarmati-Agra superfast train derailed near the Ajmer station.

The passenger trail derailed near Home Signal at Madar village near Ajmer.

However, no loss of life was reported in the derailment.

First Published: Apr 21 2024 | 12:06 AM IST

