CJI Chandrachud holds bilateral meeting with Uzbekistan's chief justice

CJI Chandrachud is in Tashkent to attend a gathering of chief justices from Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member countries

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud (PTI: Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
ANI Asia
1 min read Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 12:44 PM IST
Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, engaged in a bilateral meeting with Uzbekistan's Chief Justice, Bakhtiyar Islamov, during his visit to Tashkent. The discussion centred on fostering bilateral cooperation between the top courts of both nations, according to a statement released following the meeting.

CJI Chandrachud is in Tashkent to attend a gathering of chief justices from Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member countries.

The SCO, established in Shanghai in June 2001, is an intergovernmental organization primarily focused on regional security concerns and combatting terrorism, ethnic separatism, and religious extremism.

In recent years, the SCO has expanded its priorities to include regional development initiatives.

Earlier in the week, on May 22, CJI Chandrachud paid homage to former Indian Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at the Shastri bust in Tashkent, commemorating the leader's contributions to Indo-Uzbek relations and his historic visit to the city.

First Published: May 24 2024 | 12:44 PM IST

