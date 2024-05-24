Home / India News / Dombivli chemical factory owners knew lapses might lead to explosion: FIR

Dombivli chemical factory owners knew lapses might lead to explosion: FIR

According to the FIR, some more people might be buried under the rubble of the factory that collapsed due to a blast in its boiler

Thane boiler blast, boiler blast
Thane: Firefighters try to extinguish a fire that broke out due to a boiler blast in a chemicals factory, at Dombivli, in Thane district, Thursday, May 23, 2024. At least six workers suffered injuries, according to officials. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Thane
2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 11:27 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Dombivli chemical company where a blast killed nine and injured over 60 had not taken precautions over the mixing and storage of compounds knowing well that any lapses might lead to an explosion, according to the FIR.

The First Information Report (FIR) names company owners/directors Malti Pradip Mehta, Mayal Pradip Mehta and other directors, management staff and officials, who were supervising the factory. They have been booked for culpable homicide and other charges.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The FIR was registered by the Manpada police in Maharashtra's Thane district around 1.50 am on Friday, nearly 12 hours after a blast ripped through the unit of Amudan Chemicals located in Phase 2 of Dombivli MIDC area.

According to the FIR, some more people might be buried under the rubble of the factory that collapsed due to a blast in its boiler.

The accused have been booked for culpable homicide (section 304), voluntarily causing hurt and negligent conduct with respect to combustible matter and explosive substances under the Indian Penal Code.

ALSO READ: Death toll rises to 9 in Thane chemical factory blast, owners booked

Besides IPC, the police have also invoked charges under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and Explosive Substances Act.

The company had not taken precautions over mixing of chemicals, final products, and their storage knowing well that any lapses might lead to an explosion which could affect and damage the company and structures around it, says the FIR.

These lapses led to the explosion on Thursday, resulting in deaths on the premises and companies around the factory, the FIR said. The impact of the blast was so severe that it shattered window panes of houses, and damaged cars, roads and electric poles in the factory's vicinity, it said.

The affected chemical factory produced food colours and used peroxides that are highly reactive and unstable chemicals that can cause violent explosions under certain conditions, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), which was involved in the rescue operations, had said on Thursday.

Also Read

7 killed in boiler blast fire at Dombivli chemical factory in Thane

Fire in duct of high rise in Dombivali, doused; no report of injuries

Death toll rises to 9 in Thane chemical factory blast, owners booked

Recovery in chemicals may be delayed until FY25, more downgrades ahead

Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Probe handed to NIA, suspect untraceable. 10 points

India to get next-gen nuclear fuel this summer, says Russian official

Avian flu outbreak confirmed in state-run poultry farm in Kerala's Kottayam

Govt working to prevent international spoof calls deceiving Indian citizens

Death toll rises to 9 in Thane chemical factory blast, owners booked

LIVE: Death toll reaches 9 in Thane chemical factory blast; owners booked for culpable homicide

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Dombivali Factory BlastDombivali FireThaneblastChemical spills

First Published: May 24 2024 | 11:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story