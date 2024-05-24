Dombivli chemical factory owners knew lapses might lead to explosion: FIR

The Dombivli chemical company where a blast killed nine and injured over 60 had not taken precautions over the mixing and storage of compounds knowing well that any lapses might lead to an explosion, according to the FIR.

The First Information Report (FIR) names company owners/directors Malti Pradip Mehta, Mayal Pradip Mehta and other directors, management staff and officials, who were supervising the factory. They have been booked for culpable homicide and other charges.

The FIR was registered by the Manpada police in Maharashtra's Thane district around 1.50 am on Friday, nearly 12 hours after a blast ripped through the unit of Amudan Chemicals located in Phase 2 of Dombivli MIDC area.

According to the FIR, some more people might be buried under the rubble of the factory that collapsed due to a blast in its boiler.

The accused have been booked for culpable homicide (section 304), voluntarily causing hurt and negligent conduct with respect to combustible matter and explosive substances under the Indian Penal Code.



Besides IPC, the police have also invoked charges under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and Explosive Substances Act.

The company had not taken precautions over mixing of chemicals, final products, and their storage knowing well that any lapses might lead to an explosion which could affect and damage the company and structures around it, says the FIR.

These lapses led to the explosion on Thursday, resulting in deaths on the premises and companies around the factory, the FIR said. The impact of the blast was so severe that it shattered window panes of houses, and damaged cars, roads and electric poles in the factory's vicinity, it said.

The affected chemical factory produced food colours and used peroxides that are highly reactive and unstable chemicals that can cause violent explosions under certain conditions, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), which was involved in the rescue operations, had said on Thursday.