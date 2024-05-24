Bangladesh MP's body 'deskinned and minced' by illegal immigrant: Police

In a chilling turn of events, investigations into the disappearance of Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim Anar in Kolkata have uncovered shocking details. It’s been revealed that Anar was not only murdered but gruesomely dismembered and disposed of across the city, according to NDTV.

The breakthrough in the case came with the arrest of Jihad Hawladar, an illegal immigrant from Bangladesh residing in Mumbai. According to West Bengal CID sources, Hawladar confessed to his involvement in the murder and dismemberment of the Bangladesh MP’s body in an apartment in New Town, Kolkata.

Reportedly, the mastermind behind the atrocity was identified as Akhtaruzzaman, a US citizen of Bangladeshi origin. Acting on his orders, Hawladar and four other Bangladeshi nationals smothered and killed the MP in the apartment.

On Wednesday (May 22), Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan confirmed Anar’s murder, revealing that three individuals had been apprehended in connection with the crime.

Inside an apartment in New Town of Kolkata, investigators found bloodstains and recovered plastic bags believed to have been used for disposing of the body parts. Police suspect that Anar was first strangled before being dismembered.

Hawladar’s admission also suggests that after the murder, the group skinned the body, removed flesh, and minced it to erase any possibility of identification. The remains were then packed into plastic bags, with bones cut into small pieces and disposed of across Kolkata.