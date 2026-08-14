The Supreme Court, including Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, on Friday criticised the Bar Council of India’s (BCI) now-withdrawn order barring law graduates from Nalsar Hyderabad’s 2026 batch from enrolling as advocates.

Kant said the move by the BCI was “uncalled for.”

Slamming the BCI’s move, CJI Kant said, “Naturally, this is absolutely uncalled for. It’s a dialogue between students and me. Who are they to raise an issue? This is totally uncalled for.”

“In my student days I have been actively involved in student activities. Assuming even if they are wrong, they have a right to protest. BCI doesn’t have any business,” Kant added.

The remarks came after Senior Advocate K Parameshwar mentioned the matter before a Bench comprising CJI Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, Bar and Bench reported. Parameshwar said, “BCI has no business of what’s going on in a university.” The top court issued notice on the plea and stated that no punitive action shall be taken against NALSAR or any of its students or faculty members, or against any other national law university, by the BCI. The order read, “Issue notice. Meanwhile no punitive action shall be taken against student or faculty of any national law university/law university. BCI accepts notice. Pending circular has been withdrawn. Be that as it may let counter affidavit may be filed within 2 weeks. No punitive action to be taken against students of Nalsar in respect of the incidents mentioned in the subject letters,” Bar and Bench reported.