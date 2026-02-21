Clear skies expected in Delhi on Sunday, air quality to remain poor: IMD

A mainly clear sky is predicted for Delhi on Sunday, with maximum temperature expected to hover around 28 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

The national capital recorded a high of 28.1 degrees Celsius on Saturday, 2.6 degrees above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to the IMD, a minimum temperature of 14.2 degrees Celsius, 2.4 degrees above the season's average, was registered in Delhi.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius with a mainly cloudy sky, the weather office added.

The relative humidity was registered at 50 per cent at 5.30 pm. Delhi's air quality index (AQI) remained in the "poor" category at 6 pm on Saturday, with a reading of 211, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.