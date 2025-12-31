Home / India News / Climate analysts weigh whether 2026 will turn out to be an El Nino year

Climate analysts weigh whether 2026 will turn out to be an El Nino year

With early models hinting at an evolving El Nino around India's monsoon onset, forecasters warn that 2026 rainfall may hinge on how the climate crosses the spring uncertainty barrier

India National Adaptation Plan, India climate change, UNFCCC climate commitments, NAP India, Paris Agreement, climate policy, biodiversity
premium
Representative Image
Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 12:12 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
As the world enters 2026, there is a growing interest among meteorologists and climate watchers on whether 2026 will turn out to be a full blown or evolving El Nino year, something which has consequences for India’s monsoon and also agricultural production and general economic growth.
 
Though, it is still very early days and any prediction made six months in advance has a greater chance of getting wrong and also unless the “spring barrier” is passed, nothing can be said with certainty. But some sections of world meteorologists have started predicting an “evolving” El Nino around May and June 2026, which is just when the Indian monsoon starts gathering steam.
 
According to the World Climate Service, “Spring Barrier” is often used to highlight the uncertainty in the outlook for ENSO (the El Niño - Southern Oscillation) in the first half of the year, and it conveys the general idea that ENSO forecasts are intrinsically more uncertain, or less skilful, in connection with Northern Hemisphere spring.
 
El Nino not only causes “below normal” monsoon rains in India but also can sometimes lead to long breaks within the four month June to September season.
 
Also, all El Nino induced cumulative all India “below normal” monsoon does not have a direct role in impacting farm production if temporal and spatial distribution of the rains is good.  
 
The last time El Nino had some impact on the Indian monsoon was in 2018 which was negated by “neutral” Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD).
 
For now, big global weather forecasting agencies such as Australian Weather Bureau or the US-based National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in their December updates have just predicted La Niña to persist for the next month or two, with a 68 per cent chance of it transitioning to ENSO-neutral conditions most likely in January-March 2026.
 
But, some models studied by specialised weather forecasting resources such as Severe Weather Europe, which is an online resource for weather forecasts, outlooks, long-range trends based on the latest forecast data show that an El Niño is likely to return in 2026, strengthening in the second half of the year and lasting through the 2026 and 2027 season.
 
“If it develops, El Niño can reshape global weather patterns, with a strong influence expected over the United States and Canada during the next winter season,” Severe Weather said in its last update.
 
India’s state-run IMD in its last forecast made in November said that most global models favour La Niña to persist through Northern Hemisphere winter 2025-26 (Dec-Feb) before transitioning to ENSO-neutral in January-March 2026.
 
IMD is expected to come up with another monthly forecast tomorrow where it could throw more light on the condition of El Nino in 2026.
 
“More than a full-blown El Nino, what is more worrisome is an evolving El Nino which has a 60 per cent chance of causing ‘below-normal’ rains,” Jatin Singh, managing director of private weather forecasting agency, Skymet said.  El Nino is a climate pattern that describes the unusual warming of sea surface waters in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean while La Nina is just the opposite and refers to unusual cooling of surface temperatures. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IGL cuts piped cooking gas prices by ₹0.70 in Delhi, NCR from Jan 1

Cabinet clears ₹19,142-cr Nashik-Akkalkot highway corridor in Maharashtra

India Gate protest case: Delhi court grants bail to one of the accused

Indore water contamination: After 7 deaths, minister promises action

Kushavati, with four talukas, to become Goa's third district: CM Sawant

Topics :Climate ChangeEl NinoMonsoon forecastAgricultural growth

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 11:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story