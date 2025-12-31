Home / India News / IGL cuts piped cooking gas prices by ₹0.70 in Delhi, NCR from Jan 1

Indraprastha Gas Ltd, India's largest city gas retailer, on Wednesday announced a Rs 0.70 cut in prices of natural gas piped into household kitchens for cooking in Delhi and NCR towns.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 9:48 PM IST
The reduction in rates will be effective January 1, the company said in a post on X.

"IGL has announced a substantial reduction in its domestic piped natural gas (PNG) prices this coming New Year for its consumers in Delhi and NCR by ₹0.70 per standard cubic metre (scm)," it said.

"The revised price after reduction shall be ₹47.89 per scm in Delhi, ₹46.70 per scm in Gurugram and ₹47.76 per scm in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad."  The reduction follows the sector regulator Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board's (PNGRB) recent overhaul of pipeline tariffs. Think Gas has already announced reductions in CNG and domestic PNG prices across multiple states ahead of the new tariff regime taking effect on January 1, 2026.

PNGRB on December 16 announced a rationalised tariff structure for pipelines that move natural gas - the feedstock for generating electricity, producing fertiliser, making CNG and used as fuel in household kitchens. The revised tariffs, which are effective January 1, make natural gas transportation simpler, fairer and more cost-effective for consumers and the city gas distribution sector.

Under the revised regime, effective January 1, 2026, the number of distance-based tariff zones has been reduced from three to two - up to 300 km and beyond - with a single lower Zone-1 rate (around ₹54 per million British thermal unit) now applied nationwide for CNG and domestic PNG customers regardless of distance from the gas source, according to PNGRB.

"IGL reinforces its commitment to making clean energy both accessible and affordable as we step into 2026," the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 9:48 PM IST

