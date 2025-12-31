Indore water contamination: After 7 deaths, minister promises action

Indore, the cleanest city of the country, witnessed a grim end to the year after seven residents of Bhagirathpura died, and over a hundred were hospitalised after falling ill due to the consumption of contaminated water. The health department initially confirmed three deaths on Wednesday morning, while locals claimed eight. Later in the day, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said seven people had died so far.

“There are conflicting figures. The health department reported three deaths due to diarrhoea, but to my knowledge, four more patients who were brought to hospitals also died,” Bhargava was quoted as saying by PTI.

In another statement, District Magistrate Shivam Verma said doctors confirmed four deaths due to diarrhoea caused by contaminated drinking water.

Local residents, however, claimed that at least eight people, including six women, died over the past week after falling ill, a PTI report said. Minister acknowledged lapses, promised action After the Congress attacked the BJP-led government, state minister Kailash Vijayvargiya acknowledged administrative lapses and assured strict action. “I feel that a mistake has been committed, but it is better to first ensure that all patients recover and create a positive environment rather than discuss this now,” he said, according to PTI. On the death toll, Vijayvargiya said, “I will not comment on this at present because some people died natural deaths, while some fatalities occurred in this incident. After an inquiry by doctors and the administration, the figures will be shared.”

He added that the number of patients suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea declined, though hospital admissions continued. Vijayvargiya further said that four ambulances and separate medical teams were deployed in Bhagirathpura. Dedicated wards were set up at the government-run Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital and the private Shri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences, the minister said. “Private hospitals in the area were informed that the state government would bear the entire cost of treatment for all patients,” he said. The district administration said 149 patients were admitted to 27 hospitals across the city and remained under observation.

Leak found in water pipeline According to another report by PTI, Municipal Commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav said officials detected a leak in the main water supply pipeline in Bhagirathpura. “A toilet was found constructed over the pipeline, and the drinking water was possibly contaminated due to this leakage,” he said. Preliminary assessments indicated that drainage water entered the drinking supply, which triggered the outbreak of diarrhoea and vomiting. Officials suspended, probe ordered Following directions from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, a zonal officer and an assistant engineer of the municipal corporation were suspended with immediate effect. The services of an in-charge sub-engineer were terminated.