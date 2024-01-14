Home / India News / CM Adityanath flags off 75 EVs in Ayodhya ahead of Ram temple consecration

CM Adityanath flags off 75 EVs in Ayodhya ahead of Ram temple consecration

Adityanath also launched the official website of Ayodhya Police and a Digital Tourist App, the UP government said in a statement

Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Ayodhya (UP)

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2024 | 7:54 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday flagged off 75 electric vehicles in Ayodhya, a week ahead of 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram temple.

Adityanath also launched the official website of Ayodhya Police and a Digital Tourist App, the UP government said in a statement.

The e-vehicles flagged off by the chief minister include 50 buses and 25 auto-rickshaws.

Addressing the people on the occasion, Adityanath said the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation and Ayodhya city have created e-services in order to provide the best facilities of public transport to the devotees coming before the 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) programme in Ayodhya Dham to be held on January 22.

The chief minister said January 22 is a date to honour India's faith and belief and is also a sacred date to restore India's self-respect and honour.

"When Lord Shri Ram will be seated in his grand temple after 500 years, then not only in Ayodhya Dham but also in the state and the entire country the work of establishing Ram Rajya, which had started in 2014, will give concrete shape to a successful future. We will also receive Lord Ram's blessings," Adityanath said.

Extending Makar Sankranti wishes to the people of the state, Adityanath said, "The country and the world are eager to know when they will get an opportunity to see Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya. We are fortunate that we are getting the blessings of the Lord here. It is our responsibility to first make Ayodhya look clean and beautiful. Along with facilities like infrastructure, widening of roads, railway line and airport, electric buses will work to brighten Ayodhya.

The devotees who visit the holy city should leave with a good image, he said.

"In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's thinking, Ayodhya has to be given a global identity. The cleanliness campaign has been started from Ayodhya in the morning itself. Akhand Ramayan recitation and Ram Sankirtan will be organised in Har Dev Temple from January 16 to January 22," the chief minister added.

Topics :Yogi AdityanathElectric VehiclesAyodhyaRam temple

First Published: Jan 14 2024 | 7:54 PM IST

