CM Atishi moves sessions court against summoning order in defamation case

The chief minister moved an application before Additional Sessions Judge Vishal Gogne, who issued notice to BJP leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor on her plea

(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 5:38 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Monday moved a sessions court against an order summoning her in a defamation case filed by a BJP leader over her claim that several AAP MLAs were approached by the saffron party with offers of cash to bring down the AAP government.

The chief minister moved an application before Additional Sessions Judge Vishal Gogne, who issued notice to BJP leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor on her plea.

Atishi approached the sessions court through her lawyer against an order passed by a magisterial court on May 28 summoning her in the criminal case filed by Kapoor, a BJP spokesperson, accusing her and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal of defaming him.

The sessions court directed Kapoor to file his response to Atishi's application by October 7, when the court will hear the arguments in the matter.

The magisterial court had on May 28 refused to summon Kejriwal as an accused in the case.

It had later on July 23 granted bail to Atishi after she appeared before the court in pursuant to summons.

Atishi was reported to have claimed that 21 AAP MLAs were contacted by the BJP, which offered Rs 25 lakh to each of them, to switch over to the saffron camp.

Accusing Atishi of making false claims about poaching attempts on AAP MLAs, Kapoor had moved the court with a criminal defamation complaint. He had said the AAP leader had failed to furnish evidence to support her claim.


First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

