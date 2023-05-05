Home / India News / CM Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal launches 80 Aam Aadmi Clinics in Punjab

CM Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal launches 80 Aam Aadmi Clinics in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal launched 80 Aam Aadmi Clinics here on Friday

Press Trust of India Ludhiana
CM Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal launches 80 Aam Aadmi Clinics in Punjab

1 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 5:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal launched 80 Aam Aadmi Clinics here on Friday.

With this, 580 Aam Aadmi Clinics have become operational in the state and they are providing free and quality healthcare to people, Kejriwal said at event.

"We have been in power for just one year in Punjab but work is being done at a great pace," he said.

"Punjab is making quick progress. For 75 years, people only saw loot and for the first time the state is touching heights of development," the AAP national convener said.

Kejriwal said an "honest government" has come to power in Punjab and this is making opponents jittery.

He also said that the Aam Aadmi Party became a national party within a short time.

Mann said 25.63 lakh patients from across Punjab have benefited from the Aam Aadmi Clinics.

"These clinics have helped the government in preparing a database for checking the various diseases prevalent in the state and combating them effectively," he added.

Also Read

Operation Sheesh Mahal: Why do BJP and Congress want Delhi CM to resign?

MCD polls: AAP working against interests of common man in Delhi, says Nadda

Aim of BJP-led Centre is to defame Kejriwal, AAP leaders: Sanjay Singh

Kejriwal's fight against corruption won't stop, says AAP after CBI summons

Centre, other states can also consider anti-radicalisation cell, says Shah

Manipuris in Assam's Guwahati protests against violence, demand action

Manipur violence: Long-standing issue of ST status for Meitei torches state

Realty estate index dips marginally in Jan-Mar but still positive: Report

NGT levies Rs 4,000 cr environmental fine on Bihar for lax waste management

28% excess rainfall in India in pre-monsoon season so far, says IMD

Topics :Arvind KejriwalAAP

First Published: May 05 2023 | 6:13 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story