CM Dhami inaugurates 168 crib centres for construction workers' children

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated 168 crib centres in the state for the dependent children of registered construction workers.

During the program organised at the Chief Minister's Camp Office on Friday, he also distributed 60 computers, funded by CSR, to the Labor Department and Employees State Scheme Offices.

According to an official statement, the Chief Minister flagged off a truck carrying tracksuits, shoes, and food items for 432 workers working on various projects in the Kedarnath area.

The statement quoting the Uttarakhand CM added that, under the able leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is continuously working for the welfare of workers. Through these efforts, the standard of living of workers is improving, and their social status is also strengthening.

Earlier, CM Dhami approved an amount of Rs 66.12 crore for the construction of roads and bridges in various assembly constituencies, according to an official statement.

The approved amount includes Rs 12.45 crore for the work of covering an 8.200 km long canal from Panchakki Square to Kamaluwaganja and the construction of a 3.100 km long canal from Chaufula Square to Kathghariya Square, totalling 3.800 km, under Kaladhungi Assembly Constituency of Nainital District.

It also includes Rs 3.46 crore for the improvement of the Kalsan Thantha Motorway to Banoli Sudarka in the Lohaghat Assembly Constituency, and Rs 10.86 crore for widening and improvement of the Lambarpur to Langha Motorway from one and a half lanes (5.50 meters) to two lanes (7.00 meters) by DBM and BC in Vikasnagar Assembly Constituency of Dehradun District.

The Chief Minister has approved Rs 9.58 crore for the improvement work of the Shaheed Shiromani Chilkoti (Gaudi-Kimatoli) motor road in Champawat Assembly Constituency of Champawat District, and Rs 5.98 crore for the improvement of Tanakpur's internal roads by hot mix DBM/BC in Champawat Assembly Constituency, the statement said.

Under the state scheme, the Chief Minister has approved Rs 5.84 crore for the construction of a 55-meter extension bridge on the Rispana River near Chuna Bhatta in Dehradun-Raipur Road of Rajpur Road Assembly Constituency of Dehradun District.

He also approved Rs 2.2 crore for the reconstruction and widening of the road from Lake to Chamunda Temple in the Transit Camp under Rudrapur Assembly Constituency of Udham Singh Nagar District (remaining part of the main road from Shivnagar to Transit Camp).

The CM also approved Rs 2.82 crore for the reconstruction of connecting roads through hotmix in the middle of the main market under Rudrapur Block of Rudrapur Assembly Constituency of Udham Singh Nagar District, and Rs 3.70 crore for the work of the Fidogi-Dhanaulti motor road from Bilundi Bridge under Jaunpur Development Block of Dhanaulti Assembly Constituency of Tehri Garhwal District.

The Chief Minister has approved Rs 2.19 crore for the construction of a 20-meter girder bridge on the Barotiwala-Ambari motor road, the statement said.

Additionally, Rs 4.00 lakh has been approved for the expansion of Kamal River Gunyatigaon motor road under the Purola Assembly Constituency of Uttarkashi District, and Rs 26.00 lakh for the construction of interlocking up to the sports ground of Gunyatigaon Inter College Mandir Road under the Purola Block of Purola Assembly Constituency.