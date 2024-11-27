CM Dhami thanks PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah for Rs 139 cr disaster relief

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his sincere gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah for approving an amount of Rs 139 crore for Uttarakhand under the disaster head.

The approval was made by a high-level committee chaired by Amit Shah, which approved Rs 1115.67 crore for disaster reduction and capacity-building projects for various states, including Uttarakhand.

Chief Minister Dhami emphasised that the funding would be instrumental in strengthening Uttarakhand's disaster risk reduction systems, ultimately helping to prevent significant losses of life and property during future disasters.

In addition to the Rs 139 crore allocated to Uttarakhand, the high-level committee also approved a project worth Rs 115.67 crore for the training and capacity building of civil defence forces across all states and Union Territories.

CM Dhami further expressed his thanks to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the entire committee for their support.

Earlier, a high-level committee, under the chairmanship of Amit Shah approved Rs.1115.67 crore for disaster mitigation and capacity-building projects for various states. The committee, comprising the Finance Minister, Agriculture Minister and Vice Chairman NITI Aayog members considered the proposal to mitigate Landslide Risk in 15 States, for funding from the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF) and another proposal for training and capacity building of Civil Defence volunteers in all States and UT's under Preparedness and Capacity Building from the funding window of National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), a press release said.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the high-level committee has approved the National Landslide Risk Mitigation project in 15 States (Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal) at a total cost of Rs. 1000 crore.

The committee approved Rs139 crores for Uttarakhand, Rs 139 crore for Himachal Pradesh, Rs 378 crore for eight North East States, Rs100 crore for Maharashtra, Rs 72 crore for Karnataka, Rs 72 crore for Kerala, Rs 50 crore for Tamil Nadu and Rs 50 crore for West Bengal.

CM Dhami thanked the central government for its continued support and reiterated his commitment to improving disaster resilience in Uttarakhand.