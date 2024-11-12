Chalo India campaign will energise diaspora ambassadors: Gajendra Shekhawat

Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has called on the Indian diaspora in the UK to embrace the Chalo India campaign to encourage more travellers to explore the abundance of tourist sites on offer in the country.

During his visit to London for the World Travel Market (WTM) last week, the minister highlighted the Chalo India initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this year to support members of the Indian diaspora around the world in showcasing the rich bounty of destinations on offer in India.

I feel with this Chalo India campaign you are going to work as travel and tour ambassadors of our great nation, Shekhawat said during a special Indian-themed gathering on the sidelines of WTM.

All our diaspora Bharatiya in the UK will be brand ambassadors of this initiative and invite their non-Indian friends to witness new India in all its glory, he said.

Shekhawat highlighted his ministry's offer of one lakh gratis e-tourist visas for foreign guests travelling under the Chalo India referral programme until March 31 next year.

Together, let's say Chalo India and bring the world to witness the grandeur, the glory and the growth story of Viksit Bharat, the minister added.

The Chalo India cultural gathering last week, held at the historic Cutty Sark ship at the UNESCO World Heritage site of Maritime Greenwich in London, was designed to promote the Ministry of Tourism's initiative aimed at the global Indian diaspora.

I think there is truly an opportunity for you to be incredible ambassadors of an incredible India and celebrate that, said Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami.

The event brought together community leaders, artists and professionals to showcase India's rich tourism offerings in one of its largest source markets of the UK.

Tourism ministers from Telangana, Uttarakhand and Goa and the Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha were among those making up the Indian delegation to this year's WTM, among the world's largest annual gatherings for the travel trade.

Guests were treated to traditional Bharatnatyam and Garba dance performances and British Indian travel writer Monisha Rajesh shared her experiences of a four-month journey around India by train. The gathering also marked the launch of a new Chalo India portal, an online platform through which overseas citizens of India can refer up to five friends for a free tourist e-visa to experience any of India's several tourist attractions.